Chicago homebuyers are putting more money down, reaping the reward of savings enforced by stay-at-home lifestyles and – until recently – stock-market gains. The median downpayment rose by just over 1 percent of the purchase price from the first quarter of 2020 and 2022, Crain’s reported, citing Realtor.com. It stands at 12.9 percent of the purchase price, compared with 11.8 percent in the last pre-pandemic months.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO