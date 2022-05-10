LIV Golf to expand to 14-event schedule for 2024-25

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will expand to 10 tournaments in 2023 and 14 events for 2024 and 2025 as part of a $2 billion investment announced Tuesday.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will provide the additional $2 billion in 2024 to bring the league up to full speed.

Norman said in a press release Tuesday that the Saudi-backed series, seen as a rival to the PGA Tour, is “here to stay.”

“We’re going to grow the game, give more opportunities to players, and create a more entertaining product for fans,” Norman said. “We believe in adding new experiences and energy to golf, and that includes building out our future schedule in more global markets.

“We’re creating an entertaining product that will increase golf participation and attract new fans across a broader global footprint. We realize it won’t happen overnight, and we’re excited for the opportunities LIV Golf will add to the game as we continue to grow.”

The series will debut next month with a $25 million tournament at Centurion Golf Club outside London, the first of an eight-event pilot run. Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood of England, Sergio Garcia of Spain and Martin Kaymer of Germany are the most notable names who have publicly disclosed they applied for a release to play in London.

Sports Illustrated reported that 170 players applied to enter the 48-player field for London, including 19 of the top 100 and 36 of the top 150 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Future LIV tournaments will be held in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America, with specific sites not yet announced. The eight-event schedule for 2022 is as follows:

June 9-11: Centurion Golf Club, London

July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Ore.

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

Sept. 2-4: The International, Boston

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill Golf Club, Bangkok, Thailand

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Oct. 28-30: Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Miami

