ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-Biden aide Symone Sanders’ MSNBC debut is a ratings flop

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Symone Sanders’ popularity is about as bad as the approval rating of her former boss.

The ex-Biden administration official who was most recently a top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris tanked in her debut this past weekend on MSNBC, according to newly released Nielsen ratings.

Sanders drew just 361,000 total viewers for her 4 p.m. show, titled “Symone,” on Saturday. She also managed to attract just 29,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

The program’s viewership fell well short of Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” which drew 842,000 total viewers, including 163,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

Sanders’ debut program featured an interview with First Lady Jill Biden.

The 32-year-old Sanders said last week that she would not be using the show as a platform to spread pro-Biden propaganda .

“I’m not here to be a spokesperson for the Biden administration,” Sanders told The Hill’s “In the Know.”

“I had that job already,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXf9b_0fZXR2cO00
Sanders, who was a top spokesperson for Biden’s presidential campaign, insists her show won’t be a platform for pro-Biden propaganda.
AP

“I’m going to be honest, and sometimes the honesty means that what I have to say is not what the administration would have to say. And that’s fine because it’s my show.”

Sanders’ program, which airs Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m., is billed as one that covers a variety of topics from Congress to pop culture and stories “beyond the Beltway.”

“We’re going to do today’s headlines, but we’re going to go deeper. We’re going to get to the weeds,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3QzP_0fZXR2cO00
Symone Sanders’ debut on MSNBC this past weekend generated poor ratings, according to figures released by Nielsen.
MSNBC

The upcoming show was first announced in January, only weeks after Sanders departed from the vice president’s office.

Harris has seen a mass exodus of staffers less than two years into the administration’s first term, which has seen Joe Biden’s approval rating dip to a record low of 38 percent this year.

The Comcast-owned cable news channel maintains strong links to current and soon-to-be-former Biden administration officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbhMk_0fZXR2cO00
Sanders was most recently a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.
REUTERS

Jen Psaki announced earlier this year that she will depart her role as White House press secretary and host a show on MSNBC.

Her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, was a paid on-air political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC before she joined the White House.

Comments / 8

wa1234
2d ago

so the fake doctor couldn't get any ratings for this woman's debut lmao her ratings are as bad as bidens 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
People

Jill Biden Kicked Out Priest Ready with Last Rites from Joe's Hospital Room in Long-Ago Health Crisis

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A new book about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recounts the decades-ago health crisis that nearly took the life of her husband, then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, and made her truly feel like a member of the Biden family.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbc#Nielsen Ratings#Fox News Live#Ex Biden#Fox News Channel#Pro Biden#Ap
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy