Ex-Biden aide Symone Sanders’ MSNBC debut is a ratings flop

Symone Sanders’ popularity is about as bad as the approval rating of her former boss.

The ex-Biden administration official who was most recently a top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris tanked in her debut this past weekend on MSNBC, according to newly released Nielsen ratings.

Sanders drew just 361,000 total viewers for her 4 p.m. show, titled “Symone,” on Saturday. She also managed to attract just 29,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

The program’s viewership fell well short of Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” which drew 842,000 total viewers, including 163,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

Sanders’ debut program featured an interview with First Lady Jill Biden.

The 32-year-old Sanders said last week that she would not be using the show as a platform to spread pro-Biden propaganda .

“I’m not here to be a spokesperson for the Biden administration,” Sanders told The Hill’s “In the Know.”

“I had that job already,” she said.

Sanders, who was a top spokesperson for Biden’s presidential campaign, insists her show won’t be a platform for pro-Biden propaganda. AP

“I’m going to be honest, and sometimes the honesty means that what I have to say is not what the administration would have to say. And that’s fine because it’s my show.”

Sanders’ program, which airs Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m., is billed as one that covers a variety of topics from Congress to pop culture and stories “beyond the Beltway.”

“We’re going to do today’s headlines, but we’re going to go deeper. We’re going to get to the weeds,” she said.

Symone Sanders’ debut on MSNBC this past weekend generated poor ratings, according to figures released by Nielsen. MSNBC

The upcoming show was first announced in January, only weeks after Sanders departed from the vice president’s office.

Harris has seen a mass exodus of staffers less than two years into the administration’s first term, which has seen Joe Biden’s approval rating dip to a record low of 38 percent this year.

The Comcast-owned cable news channel maintains strong links to current and soon-to-be-former Biden administration officials.

Jen Psaki announced earlier this year that she will depart her role as White House press secretary and host a show on MSNBC.

Her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, was a paid on-air political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC before she joined the White House.