ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants fan retrieves home run ball from water, dedicates it to his mom

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Mother’s Day got a little misty in McCovey Cove.

When Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski launched a sixth-inning solo home run out of the park and into into the water at McCovey Cove — a “splash hit” — it ended up being the winning run in a 4-3 final over the Cardinals, and a touching moment for one fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKvFJ_0fZXQzHH00
Dave Edlund, known as McCovey Cove Dave, dedicated Sunday’s retrieved ball to his late mother.
McCoveyCoveDave/Instagram

Dave Edlund, a regular in the water outside San Francisco’s Oracle Park known as McCovey Cove Dave , picked up the ball and became choked up while he dedicated it to his late mother.

“Mike Yaztermski just hit ‘Splash Hit’ no. 93,” he said. “And it landed right in front of me here. And Mom, I know you’re up in heaven, here’s a Mother’s Day ball to you. You’re the best… mom ever.”

Edlund is no stranger to the water outside Oracle Park: He counts over 100 balls in his collection culled from the Cove. He has his own bobblehead available for purchase and studies opposing pitchers in order to most quickly get more baseballs for his collection.

“This is the fastest kayak at McCovey Cove, even though I’m probably the oldest guy,” the “65-plus” Edlund told KQED in 2021 . “It’s very narrow and it gives me a little bit of an advantage.”

He counts Carlos Beltran’s 300th home run and the 1,000th long ball ever hit at Oracle Park among his memorabilia pulled from the Cove.

“Been a fan of the Giants for over 50 years, but I’m a pretty good kayaker and I love the home run, and the tickets are free. You can come to McCovey Cove and get a home run ball without paying a dime,” he says. “And I’ve done it for a long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Field Level Media

Phillies’ Bryce Harper Diagnosed With UCL Tear

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right arm that will keep him from throwing a baseball for another month. Harper has been hampered with lingering pain in his right elbow, forcing him to serve solely as a designated hitter since last playing the outfield on April 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout: By the Numbers

Since Shohei Ohtani made his Major League Baseball debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he has done nothing but impress. And when you add a healthy Mike Trout back into the mix, the Angels are lighting up the "A" a little more often these days. On Flippin' Bats Tuesday, Ben...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Long Ball#Cardinals#Kqed
Panhandle Post

Giants dispatch of Rockies for 10th straight time

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered, leading Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants past Colorado 7-1 for their 10th straight win over the Rockies. Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as San Francisco extended its overall winning streak to five. Joey Bart, Brandon Belt, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson also drove in runs for the Giants. Colorado lost its fourth in a row. Cobb limited Colorado to one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out six. He won for the first time since his Giants debut on April 12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels to promote pitching prospect Chase Silseth

The Angels announced they’re planning to promote pitching prospect Chase Silseth to start Friday night’s game against the A’s. The team will need to make a 40-man roster move before the contest to officially accommodate his selection. It’s a remarkably quick ascent for Silseth, who was still...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Crawford prophetically fulfills fifth birthday wish with homer

Brandon Crawford’s two-run homer to right field during the Giants' 7-1 win over the Colorado Rockies made all Giants fans happy on Wednesday, especially one young fan celebrating his birthday. The fan celebrated his fifth birthday at a sunny Oracle Park with a specific birthday checklist in mind. Crawford...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy