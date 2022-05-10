ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers seek answers to inflation as Biden calls it his 'top domestic priority'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
President Joe Biden addressed Americans Tuesday on the growing issue of inflation.

The president highlighted his efforts to lower costs for working families, saying it's his "top domestic priority."

Inflation is costing New Yorkers at the pump, at the grocery store and many other aspects of life.

"It's going to cost me $50 to fill up my car today," says Joanne Schneider, of Syosset. "That combined with cost of food and my taxes, I don't know where to go."

Biden says the inflation problem is due to supply chain issues, the ongoing pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, some Long Islanders don't want to hear about why the problem is happening and just need solutions.

"He should tell us that they can lower it because they stopped the pipeline up at the border and Russia does 10% of oil," says Hal Lasinskis, of Woodbury. "Why do we get increases like this? He should explain that."

Biden says he ordered the release of strategic petroleum reserves to offset high gas prices.

He also cited proposals to raise taxes on billionaires to bring down inflation.

"My plan is to lower everyday costs for hardworking Americans and lower the deficit by asking large corporations and the wealthiest Americans to not engage in price gouging and to pay their fair share in taxes," Biden says

The president also accused Republicans of having no real plan to address inflation.

Some New Yorkers have a grim outlook on how inflation can be resolved, but others have a more optimistic view.

"Look, it's rough right now, but I truly believe that it will go back to normal," says Roberta Glick, of Syosset.

