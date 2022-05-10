Rockland's Boulders prepare for new season at Clover Stadium
The New York Boulders are preparing to begin a new season this week in Rockland County.
News 12's Pete Ruf spoke with the team at Clover Stadium in Pomona.
The New York Boulders are preparing to begin a new season this week in Rockland County.
News 12's Pete Ruf spoke with the team at Clover Stadium in Pomona.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0