Rockland County, NY

Rockland's Boulders prepare for new season at Clover Stadium

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The New York Boulders are preparing to begin a new season this week in Rockland County.

News 12's Pete Ruf spoke with the team at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

