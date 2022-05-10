ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Man holds up Parkchester Deli at gunpoint, part of pattern of five Bronx robberies

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A man is currently being sought as a suspect in a robbery pattern in the Bronx involving five different businesses held up at gunpoint.

Police say video shows the suspect during the fourth robbery in the string of five, showing him in a gray hoodie and black jacket holding the cashier at gunpoint.

The employee fled to the basement for safety , and the suspect left the premises without removing any cash or property from the store. In three of the other cited incidents, the suspect stole cash and other property from gas stations, bodegas, and delis.

Any information regarding this suspect should be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Robbery at Longwood jewelry store leaves 1 with gunshot wound

A robbery incident at a jewelry store on Southern Boulevard left one customer with a gunshot wound, police say. He is expected to survive. Officers on the scene told News 12 that the victim had a gun on his person. Police say he was approached by someone who tried to steal his chain while he was inside the store before the victim took his gun. At some point, the gun went off and hit the victim in his own leg.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

