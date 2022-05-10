Police: Man holds up Parkchester Deli at gunpoint, part of pattern of five Bronx robberies

A man is currently being sought as a suspect in a robbery pattern in the Bronx involving five different businesses held up at gunpoint.

Police say video shows the suspect during the fourth robbery in the string of five, showing him in a gray hoodie and black jacket holding the cashier at gunpoint.

The employee fled to the basement for safety , and the suspect left the premises without removing any cash or property from the store. In three of the other cited incidents, the suspect stole cash and other property from gas stations, bodegas, and delis.

Any information regarding this suspect should be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).