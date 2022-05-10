ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flood Advisory issued for Colusa, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Southeastern South Dakota. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Cherokee; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Rock County in southwestern Minnesota Southwestern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 452 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beresford to 6 miles west of Craig to near Sioux City, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR LE MARS, ROCK RAPIDS, SIOUX CENTER, SIBLEY AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hawarden and Craig around 455 PM CDT. Le Mars, Hinton, Ireton, Struble and Newton Hills State Park around 500 PM CDT. Merrill, Hudson, Maurice and Fairview around 505 PM CDT. Sioux Center, Orange City, Rock Valley, Kingsley, Alton and Inwood around 510 PM CDT. Hull, Remsen, Boyden, Doon, Granville, Lester and Alvord around 515 PM CDT. Rock Rapids, Hospers and Matlock around 520 PM CDT. Sheldon, Marcus, George, Paullina, Cleghorn and Archer around 525 PM CDT. Cherokee, Sibley, Hartley, Sanborn, Aurelia, Primghar, Sutherland, Ellsworth, Little Rock and Ashton around 530 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Oyens, Brunsville, Calumet, Steen, Chatsworth, Magnolia, Meriden and Westfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Caraway, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manila, Leachville, Monette, Caraway, Etowah, Black Oak, Three Way, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Carmi, Whisp, Buckeye and Mandalay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 AM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Teller County. Locations include, but are not limited to Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park. WHEN...900 AM Friday May 13 to 900 AM Saturday May 14 IMPACTS...Smoke from the High Park wildfire will affect the advisory area through Friday and into Saturday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Friday, shifting to come from the northwest Friday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. At 14.4 feet, Flooding begins near East Main Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunklin The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manila, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Dell, Jolliff Store, Calumet, Dearman, Big Lake, Buckeye, Arkmo, Woodland Corner, Pawheen, Roseland, Wilson Junction, Poplar Corner, Garson, Stark City and Boynton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday. The Red River at Oslo will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, ND State Highway 54 has water over the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Friday was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.7 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday will be minimal as the Red River at East Grand Forks will continue to fall throughout the weekend. Moderate flood stage will remain in place, however, through the weekend and into the week ahead. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.5 feet, Flood gates on English Coulee are closed, pump station and diversion gates are activated. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 39.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises along the Red River at Pembina due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The river will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 51.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.6 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Towner. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1454.0 feet, Minor flood stage with no significant problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1454.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 1454.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1454.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1455.4 feet on 07/06/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, URBAN CORRIDOR AND NORTHEAST PLAINS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...in effect through 8 PM this evening. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES At 108 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have generally moved east of the warned area. Radar indicates 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen early this morning and afternoon. Other widely scattered storms are attempting to form to the west and may move into the area over the next hour. The flash flooding warning may need to be extended in time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prague, Johnson and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 190 and 200. This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Stamp Dance Creek and North Canadian River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 PM CDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The thunderstorms extended from near Prague to Little and just west of Seminole. Some of the heavy rain will move across northern parts of Seminole county which experienced heavy rainfall earlier this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Earlsboro and Little. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas West central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jennette, or 10 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Memphis, Marion, Edmondson, Anthonyville, Jennette, Simsboro, Crittenden, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Jonquil, Julius, Cunningham Corner, Tarsus, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat and Shearerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises along the Red River at Pembina due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The river will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 51.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.6 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1414.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Friday was 1414.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1414.7 feet on 05/17/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Some additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday are expected before river levels fall begin to fall. The Red at Wahpeton will remain within Minor flood stage until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND

