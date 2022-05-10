ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Stoddard; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Bollinger, southeastern Wayne, central Stoddard and northeastern Butler Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Puxico, or 11 miles northeast of Lake Wappapello State Park. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Puxico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grenada, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Carroll, Grenada and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 200 PM CDT At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms in the Grenada area, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong storms will be near Jefferson around 105 PM CDT. North Carrollton around 125 PM CDT. Winona around 130 PM CDT. Coila around 145 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Phillips County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marvell, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marvell, Lexa, Watkins Corner, Lake View, Poplar Grove, Oneida, Barton, Wycamp, Latour, Kindall, Kingtown, Gobell, Spring Creek, Trenton, Cypert and Delta Heritage Trails State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argonne, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oneida, WI
City
Monico, WI
City
Crandon, WI
County
Langlade County, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seminole, Cromwell, Little and Centerview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR OKFUSKEE COUNTY At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms training over the same areas, producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across western portions of the county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flooding include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle Welty... Mason This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Simsboro, or 8 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edmondson, Anthonyville, Pinckney, Simsboro, New Home, Chatfield, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Penjur, Jonquil, Tarsus, Greasy Corner, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat, North Hughes and Lucerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .Additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday. The river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES At 108 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have generally moved east of the warned area. Radar indicates 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen early this morning and afternoon. Other widely scattered storms are attempting to form to the west and may move into the area over the next hour. The flash flooding warning may need to be extended in time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prague, Johnson and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 190 and 200. This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Stamp Dance Creek and North Canadian River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Caraway, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manila, Leachville, Monette, Caraway, Etowah, Black Oak, Three Way, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Carmi, Whisp, Buckeye and Mandalay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Some additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday are expected before river levels fall begin to fall. The Red at Wahpeton will remain within Minor flood stage until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The Red River at Drayton will rise into Major flood stage over the weekend and remain there until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Towner. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1454.0 feet, Minor flood stage with no significant problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1454.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 1454.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1454.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1455.4 feet on 07/06/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Some additional rises due to heavy rainfall yesterday are expected before river levels fall begin to fall. The Red at Wahpeton will remain within Minor flood stage until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises along the Red River at Pembina due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The river will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 51.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Friday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.6 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong Wind Gusts this afternoon This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Much of central and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 7 pm this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday. The Red River at Oslo will remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, ND State Highway 54 has water over the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Friday was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.7 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. At 14.4 feet, Flooding begins near East Main Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 AM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Teller County. Locations include, but are not limited to Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park. WHEN...900 AM Friday May 13 to 900 AM Saturday May 14 IMPACTS...Smoke from the High Park wildfire will affect the advisory area through Friday and into Saturday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Friday, shifting to come from the northwest Friday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement. Target Area: St. Louis EXPECT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Lakes and rivers will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake and the Rainy River. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring and rises are expected to continue. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues on area lakes, rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1232 PM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Heavy rain over much of the Rainy Lake Basin on May 12th and 13th have resulted in additional strong rises on area water bodies. - Levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise 7 to 9 inches. Rainy Lake is expected to rise 11 to 13 inches between May 13th and May 20th. - Areas affected include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake and Lake Vermilion. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy