Join us for our 21st annual springtime collaboration with the talented Perkins School community!. There are many harbingers of Spring in the Revels calendar but for us, the annual Spring concert that we perform with our friends at Perkins School for the Blind is a special favorite. Traditionally our Revels chorus pairs up with the Perkins students one-on-one and we sing and dance the season in. This year, like last, will be a virtual event, but that will not stop the dancing or the singing! We will be filming on-site at Perkins for this special Facebook Live event and we are looking forward to the amazing alchemy that always accompanies this musical collaboration. As a bonus, members of Boston’s Chorus pro Musica will be adding their voices to the celebration. Join us at home in this decades-old tradition!

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO