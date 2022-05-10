ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul announces $35M for abortion service providers

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday a total of $35 million in funding for abortion service providers.

Hochul called this a nation-leading response. She said the $35 million for abortion service providers is the largest fund of its kind in the county.

“I’m really proud that New York will lead the nation and hopefully set an example for the other states to realize that all of us have a responsibly to welcome with open arms those who need these services, as well as make sure that New Yorkers, New York women have complete access without wait times that they don’t have their services disrupted either.”

Using emergency funds from the commissioner of health, Hochul stated she wants this money to be available the second Roe v. Wade is overturned.

$25 million will be going towards abortion providers to expand access, and $10 million in security grants will be allocated to reproductive health care centers.

“No one should feel unsafe accessing health care — abortion care, and no one should feel unsafe providing that health care as well,” said Hochul.

In Western New York, plans to expand services are already underway.

“We are expanding clinics in Buffalo and Rochester to increase the number of people we can serve,” said Michelle Casey, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York. “We are recruiting staff to ensure we have people to see the extra patients we are going to need to care for.”

However, organizations such as the New York State Catholic Conference is against this funding.

Executive Director Dennis Poust stated, “Governor Hochul’s announcement that she is going to immediately redirect $35 million in taxpayer dollars to enable abortion clinics to expand their capacity to perform even more abortions is a grave misuse of state resources and an insult to millions of pro-life New Yorkers. Inviting women from out of state to come here to abort their unborn children is a breathtaking reminder of how far our culture has fallen.”

New York State codified abortion law, meaning regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion would still be legal. Hochul is calling on the federal government to do the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

New York City, NY
Kathy Hochul
