Coffee: Many of us can't live without it. In fact, it is among one of the most popular beverages in the United States, with 62% of Americans consuming at least one cup per day, according to the National Coffee Association. People love their cup of joe for its energy-boosting and focus-enhancing properties, which means most people probably consume it first thing in the morning. But while it can be a great way to get the jolt of energy you need to start your day, drinking it too early might not be the best idea.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO