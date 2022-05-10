ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Vandals break windows at Nederland softball concession stand

By KFDM/FOX4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEDERLAND - Vandals shattered windows on a brand-new concession stand at the Nederland Girls Softball League field. The Nederland Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Police...

Pursuit in Beaumont and the county leads to arrest of suspect for evading

BEAUMONT — A car chase Thursday afternoon involving Beaumont Police has led to the arrest of a suspect. Police identify the driver as 37-year-old Aaron Huff. Huff kept driving when police tried to stop him. Officers say Huff bailed out and ran away on Meeker Road and Highway 90 in Jefferson County.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont man arrested for DWI, evading

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 45-year-old Robert Lee Strout for driving while intoxicated and evading detention with a motor vehicle. On Thursday, May 12, BPD officers responded to a call about a suspicious driver in a silver Buick approaching children in the area near 5000 block of Helbig road in the north end of Beaumont. BPD officer found and attempted to pull the driver over.
BEAUMONT, TX
Police, animal control search for missing monkey in Corrigan area

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Police and Polk County Animal Control are on the lookout for an escaped capuchin monkey in Corrigan. The support animal got away from its owner at a Corrigan Dollar General store after she bought it some water. Store manager Lawrence Jolly saw the situation unfold. “She...
CORRIGAN, TX
Before the criminal stole a lawn mower & robbed a home, he cut the lawn

Huh? This guy could become very popular actually! The NY Post reports "A Texas man is on the run after being caught on home surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a residence and running from police, but not before he mowed the victim’s back and front yards, according to the Port Arthur Police Department. Marcus Renard Hubbard is accused of burglarizing the southeast Texas home on the evening of April 1."
TEXAS STATE
Texas thief cuts homeowner's grass before stealing lawnmower

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Texas are looking for a burglary suspect who performed a good deed before making off with ill-gotten goods.Ironically, it was on April Fool's Day when suspect Marcus Hubbard is allegedly seen on security video burglarizing a residential building.At one point the suspect removes a bicycle from a building and sets it to the side. He then rolls out a lawnmower into the driveway, finds a can of gasoline, fills it up and then proceeds to mow the homeowners front and back yard.Needless to say police were called, but as they arrived Hubbard allegedly took off while dragging the lawnmower with him. At some point the suspect abandons the mower in an alley and goes it alone -- able to make a getaway from police.Police didn't say exactly how they identified Hubbard as the criminal but say he now has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building.Anyone who knows the suspect's whereabouts or has information about the lawnmower crime is asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur man indicted for hit-and-run on PAPD officer

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Adrian Estrada on the charge of causing an accident involving injury or death after Estrada allegedly crashed into a Port Arthur Police patrol unit and then left the scene. According to a PAPD arrest affidavit, on March 26 at around...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Investigators say fire that engulfed home started near washer and dryer

JASPER — Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Monday that even though he had not completed his investigation of the recent fire that severely damaged the home of Cruise and Claudia Gonzales on Marshall Street, he said that a preliminary search of the house revealed that the blaze began in or around a washer and dryer located in the southeast corner of the garage area. Duckworth said he hoped to finish the inspection soon and issue a final report.
JASPER, TX
Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder in McDonald's shooting death in Groves

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted two suspects on a murder charge for a shooting death outside of the McDonald's in Groves. The grand jury indicted Darryl Dwayne Prevost, 18, and Darionte Kelvon Everfield, 20, for murder in the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon on April 14 in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Twin City Highway in Groves.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur school zone expansion

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur school district is notifying parents that their children may be changing schools next school year. KFDM's Aaron Mack reports, the district says it's trying to create a balance in the number of students in some elementary and middle schools.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Two people killed in crash between Sinton, Mathis

SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side. San...
SINTON, TX
Man accused of raping woman, killing her dog arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a wanted man that allegedly raped & assaulted a woman and shot her dog. According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the suspect Daquantae Johnson was arrested after a public safety officer at a local hospital recognized Johnson when he was dropped off with a gunshot wound.
FLINT, MI
Fire breaks out in the kitchen of local Burger King

The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to Burger King at the intersection of Highways 190 and 96, shortly before noon on Tuesday, when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the kitchen. Jasper Fire Chief Brandon Duckworth and code enforcement officer Derek Boykin, who...
JASPER, TX

