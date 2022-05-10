Fire closes all but 1 lane of Highway 101 near Los Alamos

A vegetation fire had closed all but one lane on Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

As of 2:30 p.m. one southbound lane was open to help navigate traffic.

Nearly all CHP officers working from the Santa Maria office were on the scene, the CHP said.

Mike Eliason, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told the Tribune that the fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. and was contained quickly. Firefighters were mopping up the scene as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred between the northbound side of Highway 101 and the frontage road near Alisos Canyon Road. The fire spread to less than one acre.

No injuries are reported at this time.