ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

‘Shame you can’t even go grocery shopping anymore:’ Customers react to shooting outside Publix

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJ6FP_0fZXPHqS00
Man shot near DeKalb County Publix store, victim found down the street, police say Police said they were called out to a shots fired call at the Publix in the 4500 block of Lawrenceville Highway, where they detained a man they said was involved in the shooting. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials said an off-duty Dekalb County deputy fired his gun at a man after seeing him shoot another man near a Publix entrance.

An argument ensued just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the store. As both parties got closer to the entrance, the argument escalated and another man shot the victim Robert Thomas.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials say the deputy shot at the man who shot Thomas, but did not hit him. Officials say he left the scene, but was later arrested and questioned by DKPD.

Thomas was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Customers reacted to the shooting at the Publix off Hugh Howell Road in Tucker.

“It is shocking,” said Jennifer Holbrooks, who often shops at the store. “I come here for the serenity and peace.”

Holbrooks told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill a shooting in this area was unexpected.

“It is not what I expected to hear,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Tuesday, the front door of the grocery store was boarded up.

“It’s a shame you can’t even go grocery shopping anymore,” Holbrooks said. “You want all of those people, who are in positions to protect us, you want them to be safe.”

Publix released this statement about the incident:

“We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement of DeKalb County on this case.”

DKPD is conducting the investigation of the shooting incident between the man and Thomas, GBI officials said.

Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office for review.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said that GBI determined that the shooting was justified. The GBI said their investigation is still ongoing and once it is complete, it will be handed over to the DA’s office. This has been corrected.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Car driver sent to hospital after colliding with DeKalb County school bus, district says

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Cherri Ashton
2d ago

Thank you officers for putting your lives at risk to protect others.

Reply
9
Related
valdostatoday.com

DeKalb Co. man shot during argument at Publix

TUCKER – The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that occurred following an argument at Tucker, Georgia Publix. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Tucker, GA. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DKSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 9, following a shooting incident that occurred at a Publix grocery store. A deputy shot at a man after seeing him shoot Ronald Thomas near the front entrance of the store. The deputy did not strike the shooter. Other than Thomas, no one else was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

2 people shot at Stonecrest Mall on Turner Hill Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been reportedly shot in the parking lot of Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Police Department. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
wgxa.tv

Pickup truck stolen from Macon restaurant parking lot

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County sheriff's investigators say an F-250 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of a Macon restaurant. The sheriff's office says the truck, a 2006 model, was stolen from the lot of the Texas Border Grill located at 5797 Houston Rd. It happened sometime...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

VIDEO: Atlanta Police arrests 2 murder suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has released video showing police officers arresting two murder suspects at their home. Earl Wade and Meyshia Gentry were wanted in connection to a man who was shot last month and dropped off at Grady Hospital. The man did not survive. During the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#Violent Crime#Dkpd#Channel 2 S
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan police seek suspected gas station burglar

NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged gas station burglar. Authorities say the incident happened May 12 at around 2:55 a.m. at the Chevron on 24 Bullsboro Drive. Police say the suspect took multiple vape pens valued at around $1,500.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
fox5atlanta.com

Vacant home caught fire in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at a vacant home. The fire happened at 1650 East Broad Street. Video surveillance captured flames and smoke coming from the side and front of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Authorities said there may...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Woman escapes attempted carjacking in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A woman was able to escape from a carjacking attempt that happened in Buckhead on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Publix on West Paces Ferry Road. The victim told officers that she was putting groceries away when a man approached her...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Woman escapes attempted robbery at West Paces Ferry shopping center

Atlanta Police say a woman escaped an attempted robbery at a popular Buckhead shopping center. On May 10 around 12:35 p.m., officers were called to 1250 West Paces Ferry Road, the location of a Publix grocery store. It’s in the shopping center that includes OK Café.   A female victim told police that a male […] The post Woman escapes attempted robbery at West Paces Ferry shopping center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
144K+
Followers
104K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy