Anne McMillin, Churchill County PIO Commissioner Justin Heath, Essie Burriss, Commissioners Greg Koenig and Pete Olsen. Armed Forces Day is a special day to pay tribute to our men and women who serve in the United States military. It is generally celebrated on the third Saturday in May, and this year's celebration is set for May 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Churchill County Fairgrounds. Fallon Community Events, a Nevada non-profit organization started by Essie Burriss, whose website states they have been “actively helping our local community since 2010,” is organizing the festivities.

FALLON, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO