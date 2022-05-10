ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Wil Myers: Back from injured list

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Myers (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Myers has been sidelined the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

San Diego Padres: Can Jurickson Profar keep producing despite poor average?

The first month of the 2022 MLB season has been put into the record books. The San Diego Padres bats (.220 team batting average) have not been hot, but the hitters have been (.263) productive with runners in scoring position. One of the Padres better run-producers has been Jurickson Profar, who had five home runs and 15 RBI in April. But the jury is out if Profar can keep producing at this level while possessing a poor batting average.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners and Phillies meet to decide series winner

LINE: Phillies -130, Mariners +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Seattle has gone 9-6 in home games and 14-17 overall. The Mariners have gone 9-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sent down Friday

Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. The Mariners are shorthanded in the outfield with Kyle Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list, but they'll still send Kelenic to the minors following his slow start to 2022. Over 30 games, the 22-year-old slashed .140/.219/.291 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kelenic was regarded as one of the Mariners' top prospects prior to making his major-league debut in 2021, but he's largely struggled against the top level of competition. He'll attempt to sort things out in Tacoma, while Dylan Moore should serve as the primary right fielder following Kelenic's demotion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mitch White: Building up as starter

White (illness) is currently stretched out to throw two innings, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The Dodgers are hoping to get White stretched out to a five-inning workload, which eliminates him from consideration to start a game in Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona. Prior to being placed on the COVID-19 injured list April 30, White had thrown eight innings out of the bullpen and maintained a 4.50 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP with an 8:2 K:BB.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ

