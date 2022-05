TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuation orders were issued for a large area west of Cripple Creek on Thursday due to a fire. Just before 4:30 p.m., smoke was visible behind Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs. As of 11:45 p.m., the fire had burned an estimated 400 acres with no containment. The blaze was mostly burning on personal property and Bureau of Land Management property. Last time this article was updated, homes were still threatened but no structures had been destroyed. At that time, 42 homes were under investigation.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO