‘It’s a crisis:’ The impact of the ongoing baby formula shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For many families, the ongoing baby formula shortage isn’t getting any easier. In fact, some say it has gotten worse.

For months, parents have struggled to find the formula their infants need . Experts say it’s due to several factors including supply chain issues, rising inflation and previous recalls of baby formula products.

Helping Mamas, a Knoxville nonprofit, says its shelf of formula has gotten smaller in the last couple of months because of fewer donations and recalls.

“I think it started as a shortage and when we’ve had other shortages, there’s other things that can be put in place,” said Melissa Barnett, the program coordinator of Helping Mamas. “But this isn’t a shortage anymore, it’s a crisis. And it doesn’t matter what store you visit in what area of town, we’re seeing it everywhere.”

“It’s terrifying honestly. You sit here and you think how are you going to feed your babies and it’s not gotten any better,” said Knoxville mother Jessica Compton.

Compton says her newborn has had to switch to four different formulas in just seven weeks because it’s so hard to find.

“The easiest way that I’ve found was, it’s a bunch of moms, that we all basically just buy formula so that if this mom needs it we can trade it or we just try to help each other out because in our areas, shelves are bare,” Compton said.

For parents and guardians like Compton – what can you do to help get by? We turned to the Knox County Health Department’s WIC team for advice.

“Understanding what the most comparable products are and knowing, being willing and able to shop at different stores to find even small amounts to get you through to the next week and knowing that mixing formulas is ok for most babies,” said WIC Nutrition Program Manager, Sarah Griswold.

Of course, work with your pediatrician or doctor for any medical advice. Griswold also noted to remember commercially prepared formula is always more correct and safer than homemade formula.

The White House press secretary talked about the formula deficit on Monday. She said the Food and Drug Administration is “working around the clock” to deal with it.

