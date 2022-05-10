ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Will Smith: Tending to minor pectoral injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Manager Dave Roberts said Smith is being held out of the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates due...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies visit the Dodgers to open 4-game series

LINE: Dodgers -151, Phillies +128; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a four-game series. Los Angeles is 10-2 at home and 20-9 overall. The Dodgers have a 15-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Yency Almonte Called Up, Ryan Pepiot Optioned To Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up Yency Almonte and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Almonte is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .211 opponents’ batting average over 11 appearances with OKC this season. Almonte’s 14.67 strikeouts per nine innings are the highest he’s ever averaged, and 0.59 walks per nine is a career-best mark as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mitch White: Building up as starter

White (illness) is currently stretched out to throw two innings, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The Dodgers are hoping to get White stretched out to a five-inning workload, which eliminates him from consideration to start a game in Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona. Prior to being placed on the COVID-19 injured list April 30, White had thrown eight innings out of the bullpen and maintained a 4.50 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP with an 8:2 K:BB.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL

