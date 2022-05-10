ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines releases non-lethal goose control plan

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is releasing a new plan to humanely cut down on the Canada goose population in the area by making the birds feel less welcome. The problem, it seems, is that the birds love our landscaping as much as we do – according to the plan published online on Tuesday.

After a review of the problems around the city, the Iowa DNR is recommending a series of small changes. It begins with attacking the birds’ sense of security. Canada geese prefer to nest on open areas near water where they can see predators more easily. Suburban ponds, especially those along manicured golf courses and public parks, offer the perfect nesting conditions. To combat that naturally, the DNR suggests adding buffers of unmowed prairie grass or other vegetation – even butterfly gardens. By providing those breaks in the landscape, geese may become concerned about hiding predators and nest elsewhere.

That isn’t the only manmade issue that is keeping the birds around and littering parks with droppings. The most obvious is the feeding of birds by the public. The DNR suggests ordinances that ban feeding any waterfowl and strict enforcement and signage about the ordinance in problem areas.

The city will also deploy techniques in ‘aversive conditioning’ to make them view humans as predators. That includes setting up reflective tape and devices to scare birds, adding dog parks near ponds, legally hazing geese by scaring them off when they aren’t nesting and spraying a grape extract on public lawns that can irritate geese when they eat it.

Finally, the city will also consider the use of temporary fencing – including electrified fencing if necessary – to break geese of their habits of traveling to-and-from ponds. Another potential deterrent is floating pads that make it impossible for birds to land on open water.

The different strategies will be implemented in these targeted areas, along with a list of drainage areas and retention ponds.

  • AH Blank Golf Course
  • Birdland Park/Drive
  • Des Moines River Levee Trail System
  • Glendale Cemetery
  • Gray’s Station Stormwater Wetland
  • James W. Cownie Baseball Park
  • James W. Cownie Soccer Park
  • Pete Crivaro Park
  • Riverview Park
  • Southeast Connector Trail
  • Three Lakes Estates
WHO 13

Des Moines offers swim lessons to residents young and old

DES MOINES – May is Water Safety Month and with the weather warming up many Iowans are looking forward to cooling off at the pool, by the lake, or on the river. The most basic and important water safety skill is learning how to swim. Des Moines Parks and Recreation has been offering swim lessons […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowans still willing to pay, despite high prices at the pump

URBANDALE, Iowa — Gas prices have been climbing for months with the state hitting the highest average price per gallon on record Thursday. According to Triple A Gas Prices, the state average sits at $4.128. Just one month ago gas was sitting at $3.799. The continuing hike in prices has drivers concerned at the pumps. […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 experiencing signal issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — The hot and humid weather is causing some technical difficulties that are affecting WHO 13’s signal. If you are seeing a glitchy picture or losing the signal entirely — it’s not your provider. We are having problems with the link between our studio and transmitter that are related to the heat […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sudden summer temps means AC repair business boom

AMES, Iowa — After a string of near record-breaking hot days, air conditioning units are failing to keep up in central Iowa, and companies that service cooling units have plenty on their plate. “Since Monday it’s been non-stop on the phones,” said Martin Fox of C&K Heating and Cooling, “Taking call after call after call, […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Brewery gets OK from Des Moines City Council for downtown location

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines City Council has given the go-ahead for a Waterloo-based brewery to set up shop in Des Moines. At Monday night’s meeting, the council approved SingleSpeed Brewing’s new location at 303 Scott Street. The brewery will take over the Earl’s Tires location, that’s south of the East Village, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Some fields still not ready for planting despite warmup

BAXTER, Iowa — Many Iowa farmers are expected to be out planting corn and soybeans this week as we finally get a break from the cold and wet spring.  According to the USDA the amount of corn and soybean crops planted in the state are both about two weeks behind average. With warmer temperatures allowing […]
BAXTER, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines City Council reviewing franchise deal with MidAmerican Energy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines City Council members are reviewing the city’s franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy. The current contract is up next month. Monday night, the council passed its first consideration to extend the contract for 13 years. The discussion drew quite a crowd. Some Des Moines residents think that the contract is […]
DES MOINES, IA
