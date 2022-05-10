ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Mitch Garver: Out with flexor sprain

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Garver was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a flexor sprain,...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Astros’ Jeremy Pena gets a crucial injury update after leaving game vs. Twins

Jeremy Pena was an early exit during the second game of the Houston Astros’ doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The rookie shortstop opened up the contest on a promising note, notching hits in each of his first three at-bats. On his third hit of the game, Pena recorded a single and was then able to reach second base following a throwing error by Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins select high pitching prospect Yennier Cano

The Minnesota Twins announced they’ve selected reliever Yennier Cano onto the big league roster. Southpaw Danny Coulombe was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement in a corresponding move. To open space on the 40-man roster, Minnesota transferred reliever Jhon Romero from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Mitch Garver
numberfire.com

Eli White sitting for Rangers on Friday

Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. White will move to the bench on Friday with Marcus Semien starting at second base. Semien will bat second versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox. numberFire's models project Semien...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Unavailable Thursday

Urias (abdomen) is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. The 27-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with abdominal discomfort, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game to close out the series in St. Louis. Rylan Bannon is starting at third base after being recalled Thursday, while Urias won't be available as a bench option. However, Urias remains day-to-day ahead of the Orioles' upcoming series in Detroit.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Rangers#Mlb Com
FOX Sports

Red Sox visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Texas has gone 6-10 in home games and 13-17 overall. The Rangers have gone 1-5 in games decided by one run.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Sent back to minors

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. The Rangers will swap Allard out of their bullpen for a fresh arm in Josh Sborz, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock in advance of Thursday's game against the Royals. Allard covered three innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 8-2 loss, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
ARLINGTON, TX

