Heat's P.J. Tucker: Good to go for Game 5

 2 days ago

Tucker (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the...

Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable for Game 6 on Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Vincent continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face the 76ers on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 29.0 minutes in Game 6. Vincent's Game 6 projection...
Joel Embiid: 'Everybody expected Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore'

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended Thursday with a 99-90 loss at home to the Miami Heat that was never close in the second half. Particularly troubling in the loss for the 76ers was the performance of James Harden, who took just two shots and scored zero points in the second half. Harden, who was acquired in a February trade involving Ben Simmons, explained that the ball simply didn't come his way because of the way the offense was running. 76ers star Joel Embiid said the problem was the public's expectations of Harden.
Heat reach Eastern finals, eliminate 76ers with Game 6 win

EditorsNote: update 2: adds “Philadelphia’s” in eighth graf. Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Max Strus added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Miami Heat defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 to capture the Eastern Conference semifinals in six games on Thursday. P.J. Tucker contributed 12...
Harden, Harris Explain Sixers' Struggles in Game 5 vs. Heat

A Game 5 win on the road for the Philadelphia 76ers would put them out in front of the Miami Heat for the first time in their second-round series. After dropping two-straight games to open up the series, the Sixers picked up back-to-back key wins to keep the Heat on their heels.
Caleb Martin (ankle) active for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Martin will suit up on Thursday night despite his questionable designation with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Sixers' team allowing a 111.5 defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 9.5 FanDuel points.
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Making His Impact Known Beyond the Stat Sheet

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra often talks about a player's impact going past statistics. Cenfer Bam Adebayo’s Game 5 performance is an illustration of that. Adebayo only had 10 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was key in the Heat’s defensive presence during the 120-85 win. Adebayo was tasked with guarding superstar Joel Embiid, who was held to 17 points. The scoring champion and MVP runner-up was effectively slowed down by Adebayo.
