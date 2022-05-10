ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Bullet pierces window of Virginia AG's office

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
 2 days ago

State Capitol Police are investigating after a bullet pierced a sixth floor window of the Virginia Attorney General's Office downtown. Police were notified Monday...

The mystery of the secret Virginia air board document

State officials are refusing to release a document that purportedly undercuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desire to remove Virginia from a greenhouse gas reduction program. Youngkin wants the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board to consider an emergency regulation that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program in which energy producers charge their customers to cover the costs of reducing pollution.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia woman charged in Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

A Collinsville woman has been charged with joining the riots at the U.S. Capitol, where federal authorities say she was photographed wearing a shirt that stated: “Yes, I’m a Trump girl.”. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, was arrested Wednesday in Lynchburg. She appeared before a magistrate judge in Roanoke...
VIRGINIA STATE
Our View | After acquittal by his peers, why is officer still suspended?

It’s rarely a good practice to second guess personnel decisions of organizations. It’s impossible for those outside the walls to know all the facts that go into those decisions, but the case of Bristol, Virginia police officer Johnathan Brown is one that may be an exception. Brown’s case...
BRISTOL, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fight between brothers sparks shooting

An altercation between two brothers in the 16th Street area of West State Street Thursday afternoon led to one of the brothers being shot and also charged with a crime. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in the area. After speaking with witnesses at the scene, they determined the incident arose out of a verbal confrontation between two brothers which led to both of the men shooting firearms.
BRISTOL, TN
Surfside families seek answers despite settlement

Family members of some of the 98 people killed in a Florida condominium collapse last June say they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered Thursday at the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. A fence surrounding the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. The ceremony came a day after the surprise announcement that the settlement had been reached in the families' lawsuit. The 12-story beachside building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Pablo Langesfeld, who lost his 26-year-old daughter, Nicole, said the settlement is not for closure, but does help. Specifics of the settlement or how it will be split have not been released.
SURFSIDE, FL
#Attorney General#Violent Crime#Virginia Ag#State Capitol Police#Oag
COVID cases increase by 42% in Northeast Tennessee

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 rose sharply across Northeast Tennessee but declined in Southwest Virginia during early May. Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 from May 1-7, a 42% increase over the prior week. Those are the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County held steady with 98 new cases, compared to 100 the week prior but Washington County Tennessee jumped from 62 new cases the previous week to 121 for the first week of May. Carter and Greene counties also reported increases.
TENNESSEE STATE
Their View: Supply chain solutions require a 360-degree view

On Tuesday morning, traffic was heavy on state Route 106/609, near the border between New Kent and Charles City counties. Cars lined up on the southbound side of the highway to make a left turn onto Barnetts Road, yielding to a vehicle from Atlantic Bulk Carrier — the largest tank-truck carrier in Virginia. The driver patiently executed the wide turn, making the tough maneuver look easy.
VIRGINIA STATE
Supervisors deny permit for events at 100-year-old barn

The Washington County Board of Supervisors denied a special exception permit Tuesday to allow a multiuse events barn to open on rural Osceola Road between Abingdon and Damascus. Elizabeth Gardner had proposed using the century-old dairy barn made of wormy chestnut wood as an event space that would be open...
ABINGDON, VA
Study explores Amtrak service to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Extending Amtrak passenger rail service to the Twin City could cost between $500 million and $1.5 billion and attract up to 15,500 annual riders, a new study shows. Conducted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the study is the latest installment in a...
BRISTOL, VA
Capitol
Public Safety
Man dies of heart attack while burying woman in his SC backyard, authorities say

TRENTON, S.C. (AP) — A 60-year-old man who strangled his girlfriend died of a heart attack while burying her body in their South Carolina backyard, investigators said. Deputies found Joseph Anthony McKinnon's body Saturday after neighbors called and reported an unconscious man in a yard in Trenton, the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
TRENTON, SC
"Quite shocking": Water levels in Lake Mead, Nevada fall to lowest in history

Lake Mead’s water levels have plunged to their lowest in history, leading leading to fears of water restrictions across multiple states. The key water reserve - which serves tens of millions of people living in Nevada, California, Arizona and across the border in Mexico - has seen its elevation drop by up to 160 feet over the last 20 years.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sullivan County School Board votes to sell former Blountville schools

The Blountville Elementary and Middle School property will now belong to the Sullivan County government. The Sullivan County Board of Education unanimously approved the sale of the property to the county for $637,500 during Thursday night’s regular School Board meeting. The Sullivan County Commission voted April 21 to make the offer to the board following the permanent closure of the campus last year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Reproductive rights message left outside Sen Collins' home

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A message left in chalk outside Sen. Susan Collins' home urged her to support the Democratic effort to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion nationwide. Bangor police responded to the Republican senator's home in Bangor Saturday...
BANGOR, ME
TENNIS | Innovative ideas needed for courthouse parking

Randy Pennington is a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, and he has said more than once that he wants to challenge Abingdon’s leaders to find more parking in the downtown district now that the Washington County Courthouse is under renovation. That’s an interesting challenge. How do...
ABINGDON, VA
Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy says bye-bye-bye to Abingdon

After receiving a 30-day eviction notice from Abingdon officials recently, Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy officials are planning to move the office out of town. Where they plan to land has not been disclosed. The conservancy received an eviction notice Friday, April 22, tossing out the 31-year-old, nonprofit organization from the...
ABINGDON, VA
Lee Smith’s recent novella ‘Blue Marlin’ reworks an older short story into a coming-of-age tale of frailty of family life

Lee Smith takes off to Key West, Florida, as a teenager in one of her most recently released books. “Blue Marlin” explores a time in Smith’s life when her parents both suffered nervous breakdowns. Separated, the couple had a doctor prescribe a cure: Go away together in a new and exciting place and get to know each other again.
KEY WEST, FL
Racks by the Tracks to bring BBQ, beer and thousands of people to Kingsport

Thousands of people will populate downtown Kingsport, Tennessee, for one of the city’s most highly attended events Saturday at the 14th Annual Racks by the Tracks festival. Racks by the Tracks, held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, is the largest one-day BBQ and beer-tasting festival in Northeast Tennessee, according to Frank Lett, the senior associate executive director at Visit Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN

