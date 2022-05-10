ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent back to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Romine catching for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Romine will catch for right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Chad Wallach returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 5.9...
AUSTIN, TX
Central Illinois Proud

After no-hitter, Angels turn to Shohei Ohtani in quest for sweep of Rays

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was honored with a slew of awards before Tuesday night’s 12-0 victory against Tampa Bay at Anaheim, Calif. It might have been better to hold the ceremony before the two teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night. That’s because Ohtani (3-2,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Brilliant in no-decision

McClanahan didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 11. The southpaw put together the best start of his young career, tying his career high in strikeouts -- set just two starts...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Loup: Tagged with loss Wednesday

Loup (0-2) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning. He struck out two. The Angels battled back to tie the game in the eighth inning, and they turned to Loup when the contest went into extra frames. The southpaw immediately served up a double to Vidal Brujan that brought home the designated runner, and Brujan came around to score two batters later on a single by Harold Ramirez. This was a rare poor performance by Loup, who has posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB while notching six holds over 14 innings on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Clubs pinch-hit homer

Ward (hamstring) entered Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. The 28-year-old was expected to re-enter the starting lineup Friday after missing the first two games of the series against Tampa Bay with hamstring tightness, but he got an early jump on his return by blasting a game-tying homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth. Ward has been a revelation so far this season, slashing .367/.490/.709 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 98 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe out of Rays lineup against Angels

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Lowe is taking a breather after starting the past five contests for Tampa Bay. Vidal Brujan is shifting to second base while Brett Phillips enters the lineup to play right field and bat ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Struggles continue

Kittredge allowed two earned runs on three hits across 0.2 innings Wednesday against the Angels. Kittredge entered the game in the eighth inning with a two-run lead, but he quickly blew the advantage by surrendering a home run to Taylor Ward. It's not clear whether the Rays were planning for Kittredge to record a six-out save -- he's worked two innings in three appearances this season -- or if he was working as the setup man. Regardless, he has now allowed three earned runs across his last 2.2 innings spanning two outings. Kittredge's overall numbers remain strong as he's maintained a 3.00 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 12:1 K:BB across 15 innings. However, he's served up three home runs and may start to cede save chances more regularly to Brooks Raley if his struggles continue.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA

