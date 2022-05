Deborah James, the cancer campaigner and podcast host, has been awarded a damehood, Downing Street has confirmed.The 40-year-old disclosed this week that she had stopped active treatment for her terminal bowel cancer and moved to hospice-at-home care, “with my incredible family all around me”.In a moving final episode of her BBC podcast, You, Me And The Big C, the much-loved presenter told her listeners that she could have “weeks at most” to live.A former headteacher, James was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments, having...

CANCER ・ 19 HOURS AGO