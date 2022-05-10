ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s Most Romantic Lyrics Of All Time, Ranked: Part 1

By Hope Lasater
 2 days ago

Originally, I set out to make this post a definitive ranking of Taylor Swift’s most romantic lyrics of all time. However, after going through Reputation to Evermore , it became clear that the right move was to make this a two-part series. The woman is a genius.

So, here are the most romantic Taylor Swift lyrics of all time: part 1 — covering Reputation to Evermore , excluding re-recordings.

79. "If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her / But if you're single that's honestly worse / 'Cause you're so gorgeous it actually hurts."

78. "I don’t wanna be / Just another ex-love / You don’t wanna see."

77. "Your love is a secret I'm hoping, dreaming, dying to keep."

76. "And I can't let you go. / Your handprint's on my soul."

75. "Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me? / When it was calmer, skipping the prom just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes."

74. "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time."

73. "Ocean blue eyes looking in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die."

72. "And here's to my baby. / He ain't reading what they call me lately."

71. "Only bought this dress so you could take it off."

70. "All of this silence and patience, pining and desperately waiting / My hands are shaking from all this."

69. "Third floor on the West Side, me and you. / Handsome, you're a mansion with a view."

68. "And if this is the long haul, how'd we get here so soon?"

67. "Lyrical smile, indigo eyes, hand on my thigh / We could follow the sparks. I'll drive."

66. "I've got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you."

65. "I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you (I can never look away). / I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you (things will never be the same)."

64. "You're so cool. / It makes me hate you so much."

63. "How's one to know? / I'd meet you where the spirit meets the bones / In a faith-forgotten land."

62. "And my waves meet your shore ever and evermore."

61. "I recall late November / Holding my breath, slowly, I said / 'You don't need to save me / But would you run away with me?'"

60. "I don't want you like a best friend."

59. "Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneakin' in."

58. "Wreck my plans. / That's my man."

57. "And he's passing by / Rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky / And he feels like home. / If the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go."

56. "You're a cowboy like me."

55. "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan, under someone's bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite."

54. "All my flowers grew back as thorns / Windows boarded up after the storm / He built a fire just to keep me warm."

53. "Is this the end of all the endings? / My broken bones are mending / With all these nights we're spending / Up on the roof with a school girl crush / Drinking beer out of plastic cups."

52. "But I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm / If your cascade, ocean wave blues come."

51. "All of this silence and patience, pining and anticipation / My hands are shaking from holding back from you."

50. "In from the snow / Your touch brought forth an incandescent glow / Tarnished but so grand."

49. "Who could stay? / You could stay."

48. "You showed me colors you know I can't see with anyone else."

47. "'Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?' / Phone lights up my nightstand in the black. / 'Come here, you can meet me in the back.'"

46. "Every love I've known in comparison is a failure."

45. "Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind."

44. "My house of stone, your ivy grows. / And now I'm covered in you."

43. "You know that my train could take you home."

42. "Give you the silence that only comes when two people understand each other."

41. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all."

40. "Long night, with your hands up in my hair / Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs."

39. "I'll be there if you're the toast of the town, babe / Or if you strike out and you're crawling home."

38. "Oh, I can't / Stop you putting roots in my dreamland."

37. "Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close? Forever and ever."

36. "I knew you'd haunt all of my what-ifs."

35. "Help me hold on to you."

34. "And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends. / I'd never walk Cornelia Street again."

33. "You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi. / I can tell that it's gonna be a long road."

32. "You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk."

31. "Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?"

30. "It's hard to be anywhere these days when all I want is you."

29. "When you are young, they assume you know nothing. / But I knew you."

28. "Time, curious time / Gave me no compasses, gave me no signs. / Were there clues I didn't see? / And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?"

27. "But I stay when you're lost, and I'm scared, and you’re turning away."

26. "Meet me behind the mall."

25. "Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?"

24. "Is it cool that I said all that? / Is it too soon to do this yet? / 'Cause I know that it's delicate / Isn't it? Isn't it? Isn't it?"

23. "Show me the places where the others gave you scars."

22. "Oh, goddamn / My pain fits in the palm of your freezing hand."

21. "And I scream, 'For whatever it's worth / I love you — ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?' / He looks up, grinning like a devil."

20. "Please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere."

19. "I'm never gonna love again."

18. "Oh, I thought / This is gonna be one of those things. / Now I know / I'm never gonna love again."

17. "I want auroras and sad prose. / I want to watch wisteria grow right over my bare feet 'cause I haven't moved in years / And I want you right here."

16. "Hold on to the memories / They will hold on to you / And I will hold on to you."

15. "I once believed love would be burning red / But it's golden."

14. "Never wanted love, just a fancy car. / Now I'm waiting by the phone like I'm sitting in an airport bar."

13. "That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend."

12. "My reputation's never been worse, so / You must like me for me."

11. "I want your midnights / But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."

10. "Dark side, I search for your dark side / But what if I'm alright, right, right, right here?"

9. "Take me out, and take me home."

8. "Now you hang from my lips like the Gardens of Babylon."

7. "Give you my wild / Give you a child."

6. "Is it chill that you're in my head?"

5. "With your boots beneath my bed / Forever is the sweetest con."

4. "And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me. / And at every table, I'll save you a seat / Lover."

3. "A string that pulled me / Out of all the wrong arms, right into that dive bar. / Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire. / Chains around my demons / Wool to brave the seasons. / One single thread of gold / Tied me to you."

2. "Once in 20 lifetimes."

1. "All these people think love's for show / But I would die for you in secret."

