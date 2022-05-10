Taylor Swift’s Most Romantic Lyrics Of All Time, Ranked: Part 1

Related
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift drops surprise announcement that '1989' track will be re-released this week
Taylor Swift returned to social media on Thursday to announce a track from "1989" will be re-released at midnight, possibly signifying that the Grammy-award winning album could be the next project she re-releases in full. "Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of 'This Love' in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!"...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
People
Ed Sheeran Celebrates Wife and 'Baby Mama' Cherry Seaborn's Birthday with Rare Personal Photo
Ed Sheeran offered a rare glimpse into his personal life on Friday for a very special cause — his wife Cherry Seaborn's birthday!. The "2step" singer, 31, wished Seaborn a happy 30th birthday in a sweet photo that showed the happy couple relaxing together in what appears to be a hammock.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him
A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Grazia
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral
Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
Kim Kardashian’s Shocking Wedding Announcement: ‘Fourth Time’s A Charm’
Future Mrs. Davidson, is that you? Fans on Twitter are freaking out after a preview clip from the latest Kardashians episode shows Kim Kardashian reveal that she just might say “I do” yet again. The Skims founder, 41, can be seen in the v...
Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
Sharon Osbourne reveals she’s caught Covid from her husband Ozzy as she returns to TalkTV from her LA home
SHARON Osbourne reveals she's caught Covid from her husband Ozzy after rushing home to look after him. The TalkTV host broke down in tears after being forced to fly back to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy after he was struck down with the virus. Sharon returned to our screens...
hotnewhiphop.com
Flo Milli Calls Out Fans "Snorting Shit" During Her Shows: "Do Yo Line [Before] I Get There"
Flo Milli is setting some boundaries. The Alabama native is known for hits like "In The Party," "May I," and "Not Friendly," and while she loves to see fans in the audience having a good time and turning up at her shows, she's not impressed with watching them snort lines from up on stage.
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Doubts Megan Thee Stallion's Claim About Not Being "Intimate" With Tory Lanez
50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds. Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she...
Megan Fox Says Her 'Brave Child' Has 'Chosen This Journey for a Reason': 'It's Hard as a Mom'
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Complex
Benzino Responds to 50 Cent Offering Coi Leray TV Role Amid Rift With Daughter: ‘You Crossed a Line’
Benzino is once again airing out some family business. After previously calling 50 Cent the “first hip-hop rat,” and getting into various other conflicts with his daughter Coi Leray, the rapper has now name-dropped both of them in a Twitter tirade. On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram to...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Johnny Chao Debuts ‘Handsome’ Bearded Transformation After Cheating Scandal
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
