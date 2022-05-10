ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Who Work In The Fashion Industry, We Wanna Hear Your Secrets And Stories

By Syd Robinson
 2 days ago

Have you ever worked — or do you currently work — in the fashion industry?

This could mean anyone from designers to stylists to models, interns, buyers, etc.!

If so, we're SUUUUPER curious about the ✨secrets and stories✨ you have from working in the field.

Maybe you're a buyer and people wouldn't BELIEVE the discounts you get on all the expensive merchandise.

Or maybe you're a designer who's had your work ripped apart — verbally OR physically, I guess! — SO BRUTALLY that others probably wouldn't even believe it.

Perhaps you're a model who has firsthand experience with the toxic diet culture and have stories upon stories that you think more people should know about.

Or maaaaybe you worked as an intern in the fashion industry, and if you didn't show up to work in head-to-toe designer, you were straight-up bullied.

Basically, whatever experiences you've had while working in the fashion industry, we wanna hear 'em!!!

Tell us your stories, advice, and best-kept industry secrets in the comments below, or if you'd prefer, in this anonymous Google Form . You just might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!!!

