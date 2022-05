SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a Hazleton man after they say he stole the identity of a US citizen. According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, in March 2021, Adrian Hernandez-Gutierrez, 36, of Hazleton, was arrested for illegally being in the United States. Upon further investigation police say Hernandez-Gutierrez used the […]

HAZLETON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO