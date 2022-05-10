ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK ticket-holder scoops £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky ticket-holder has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10, instantly making the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

The winner is also catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184 million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

