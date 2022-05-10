2 injured in crash near Cutlerville

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash near Cutlerville Tuesday resulted in serious injuries, deputies say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of S Division Avenue near 76th Street in Gaines Township.

Two cars were involved in the crash, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say two people were injured. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.