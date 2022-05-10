ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutlerville, MI

2 injured in crash near Cutlerville

By Madalyn Buursma
 2 days ago

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash near Cutlerville Tuesday resulted in serious injuries, deputies say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of S Division Avenue near 76th Street in Gaines Township.

Two cars were involved in the crash, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say two people were injured. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 injured in pin-in crash involving tractor

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured early Friday morning in a pin-in crash involving a tractor. Police say the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Harding Street near 16th Avenue. A Chevy Equinox, driven by a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman, had been traveling westbound on Harding Street when she collided with the back of a tractor. The tractor, driven by a 29-year-old Conklin man, had been pulling an agricultural sprayer, police say.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County on Thursday. Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a pick-up truck stopped in heavy traffic. Joiner was transported to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
whtc.com

Two Injured as Motorcycle, SUV Collide on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 12, 2022) – Two people were injured when a motorcycle and an SUV collided on Holland’s North Side on Thursday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputes and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive at 1:38 PM. That was where a 28-year-old Holland man, piloting his motorcycle eastbound, collided with a westbound SUV, driven by a 66-year-old woman from the downriver Detroit suburb of Southgate, who was attempting to turn left.
HOLLAND, MI
abc12.com

7-month-old pronounced dead at Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby. Police say the parents of the little boy called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, saying their baby was not breathing. Emergency responders arrived at the home on 22nd Street near Lapeer Street and the child was...
SAGINAW, MI
wkzo.com

Motorcyclist passes away at site of Allegan Co. crash

MANILUS TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM, May 11, 2022) – A 64-year-old Hamilton man lost his life after his motorcycle crashed on Wednesday afternoon in northern Allegan County. According to the county Sheriff’s Department, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 58th Street near 130th Avenue around 12:20 PM. That was where a witness saw a northbound motorcycle going off of the roadway as it was attempted to negotiate a curve.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Community Policy