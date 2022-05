Phoenix’s Bismack Biyombo and Dallas’ Marquese Chriss were involved in a heated exchange towards the end of the Suns’ 110-80 playoff victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday night. Both men were ejected after tussling with each other on court and Chriss then followed Biyombo as he made his way towards the Suns’ locker room. TV cameras showed security officials going into the tunnel to make sure the players couldn’t get at each other after leaving the court. Dallas’ 7ft 3in center, Boban Marjanovic, also joined security staff in attempting to defuse the situation.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO