Arcellx Doses First Patient in Phase 1 study of ACLX-001 in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
 2 days ago
Arcellx, Inc. ACLX announced that the first patient has been dosed in its open-label, multi centre phase 1 clinical study of ACLX-001 for patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple...

