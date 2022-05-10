Arcellx Doses First Patient in Phase 1 study of ACLX-001 in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

About one in 20,000 infants is born with what's called a congenital giant nevus—a huge, pigmented mole that may cover much of the face and body. Due to the mole's appearance and its risk of later developing into skin cancer, many patients decide to have their children undergo extensive surgery to remove the entire lesion, which can cause large and permanent scars. Researchers led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently created multiple preclinical models of this condition and used them to show that several drugs can be applied to the skin to cause the lesions to regress, and one topical drug also protected against skin cancer. Their findings are published in the journal Cell.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO