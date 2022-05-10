ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Takeout Tuesday: Hometowne Pizza Opens in Maple Grove

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery successful business has to start somewhere, and much like making a pizza in a kitchen, Tim Babcock is trying to build up Hometowne Pizza in Maple Grove from scratch. “Yeah, it’s been one my dreams to do,” said Babcock, owner of Hometowne Pizza. The restaurant opened...

minnesotamonthly.com

Now Open: Hell’s Cafeteria in Downtown Minneapolis

I get this question often, “Jason, where should I go for lunch downtown Minneapolis?”. It’s tough because many local places are still not open or on limited hours as workers slowly make their way back to the office. There are a handful of new options, and I’ve enjoyed all of them. Noa Minneapolis opened this winter in the IDS, I’ve become a bit of a regular at David Fhima’s Mother Dough Bakery in the Capella Tower (they make the perfect cappuccino), and now Hell’s Cafeteria has entered the conversation on Ninth Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

New spot to caffeinate in the Maplewood

Scooter’s Coffee has set its sights on the metro. The coffee chain has opened its first drive-thru in Maplewood at Stillwater Road and Century Blvd. There are several more shops planned in the West metro as well. Scooter’s is based in Omaha and quickly expanding across the Midwest. Their most popular drink is the Caramelicious, a caramel latte with a hefty dose of whipped cream and caramel drizzle. They also offer Red Bull infusions and breakfast pastries and sandwiches.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Cleanup Day in Maple Grove

A sure sign of spring in Maple Grove is the annual Cleanup Day! Residents can get rid of items like old appliances and air conditioners for a small fee. Scrap metal can be dropped off free of charge, and electronics and furniture are not accepted. Cleanup Day is Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to noon at the Maple Grove Public Works Facility. For a complete list of accepted materials and prices, go to http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/cleanup.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Sneak Peek: Lutunji’s Palate Bakery and Café in Minneapolis

A local baker is opening her first storefront thanks in part to community funding. Lutunji’s Palate Bakery and Café is on the main floor of the Gatsby Apartments in the Elliot Park Neighborhood of Downtown Minneapolis. Lutunji Abram has been baking cobbler since she was a child, but she’s flipped the script on traditional cobbler by making them vegan. Her cobbler is now in six Lunds & Byerlys across the Twin Cities and she’ll still sell her products at the local farmers markets where she got her start. Her new shop will also have vegan ice cream and a coffee bar. Doors opens May 14th at 10am.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day, Celebrate at Eastman Nature Center

“It’s a chance for people to get out and learn a little about birds,” explained Vicky Wachtler, an interpretative naturalist at the Eastman Nature Center. Wachtler says since the leaves aren’t fully on the trees, it’s the perfect time to go birdwatching. “A lot of our...
LIFESTYLE
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s North Metro Range Expansion on Track

Relief will soon be on the way for law enforcement agencies in the northwest metro that are looking to provide officers with additional training. Visible construction progress can now be seen on an expansion of the North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility in Maple Grove. The project, which started last fall, will expand the building from 22,000 square feet to 58,000 square feet.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kfgo.com

Large bear spotted in Twin Cities suburb

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A large black bear has been caught on home security in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The bear wandered through a backyard. Police and the DNR were notified. The homeowner says they advised people in the neighborhood to put garbage cans in the garage and to remove bird feeders. Others living nearby have reported broken bird feeder poles.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
mspmag.com

Art-A-Whirl Takes Over Northeast Minneapolis

The 27th annual Art-A-Whirl weekend will take place on Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22. Visitors will be able to roam galleries and studios all over Northeast Minneapolis in what Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) established as the Arts District twenty years ago. The event draws over 50,000 people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunman Surrenders in Brooklyn Park After Neighborhood Lockdown

There were tense moments for residents in one Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen walking around with a gun. Brooklyn Park police sent out an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday describing that an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket was spotted with a gun.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Bring Me The News

Residents advised to lock doors amid search for armed man in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park have locked down an elementary school and asked people to shelter in place while they search for a man they believe is armed. Officers and the Brooklyn Park SWAT team are searching the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Ave., the department announced at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. They are searching for an "older white male wearing a camouflaged jacket."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

