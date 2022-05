Organisational fractures and a perpetual state of flux derailed this season for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving's refusal to be vaccinated meant he was ruled out of the vast majority of the team's home games this season and his disposition has not exactly been one of a happy superstar. The team also traded one of their 'Big Three', James Harden, and got Ben Simmons in return – who hasn't played for a year through a mixture of mental health and injury issues.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO