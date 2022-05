The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak, has caused more deaths among vaccinated and boosted people. A Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that COVID fatalities among the vaccinated individuals rose during the omicron wave. In September (during the delta wave), COVID fatalities in vaccinated people were at 23%. In January and February, the figure jumped to 42% when omicron became the dominant strain.

