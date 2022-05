Nuvance Health has received a $20 million donation toward Norwalk Hospital's new patient pavilion, the Danbury, Conn.-based health system said May 12. The gift was from Carol and George Bauer, who have a history of philanthropic support of the hospital, Nuvance said. They also helped establish the Jeffrey Peter Bauer Newborn Intensive Care Unit in memory of their infant son.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO