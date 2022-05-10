ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Brooklyn Center EDA Votes Against Carvana Land Sale

By Shannon Slatton
ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarvana proposed a futuristic building resembling a car-vending machine on city-owned land in Brooklyn Center. But on Monday the Brooklyn Center Economic Development Authority voted against selling the parcel to Carvana...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

ccxmedia.org

Cleanup Day in Maple Grove

A sure sign of spring in Maple Grove is the annual Cleanup Day! Residents can get rid of items like old appliances and air conditioners for a small fee. Scrap metal can be dropped off free of charge, and electronics and furniture are not accepted. Cleanup Day is Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to noon at the Maple Grove Public Works Facility. For a complete list of accepted materials and prices, go to http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/cleanup.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Northsiders divided over light rail impacts

Metro Transit may try once again to build light rail through Minneapolis’ North Side, but some businesses—and transit riders—aren’t necessarily onboard. The Blue Line Light Rail extension project, formerly known as the Bottineau light rail project, is proposed to extend today’s Blue Line—which now runs from Target Field station to Mall of America—12 miles north to Brooklyn Park, with stops in Crystal, Robbinsdale and Minneapolis along the way.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Progress on the New Crystal Police Station

Construction continues on the new Crystal Police Station, as Chief Stephanie Revering says, “Things are going on every single day here. The framing has started inside of the upper level of the police department with offices and conference rooms, and they’re starting to sheet rock as well.” The work is on schedule and the Crystal police hope to move into the new facility and host an open house in the fall. The department outgrew its original building, and this updated police station provides that much needed space for department operations, including a larger evidence room, as Revering stresses its importance, “We had five different spaces in the city, not in just the old police department, but throughout the city, where we were storing evidence which is not a good thing for case preparation or for efficiencies and effectiveness for our organization, so that alone is huge.” There will also be an underground garage to house police vehicles and just more space in general, as Chief Revering adds, “We actually grew out of the locker room in the mens’ area because we didn’t have enough space, and so now we finally… each individual officer will have their own locker, their own individual space, along with the female locker room will be more expansive as well. We now will have training spaces for other police departments to come train at. We will have spaces for our community to be able to have meetings if they would like to host meetings here themselves so that’s exciting.” As construction progresses, one thing Chief Revering wants the community to know is how thankful the Crystal Police are, saying “We are very grateful to the community and to our city council. The building is going to be definitely something that we will be to have for the next 60 to 100 years.” For more information, go to police.crystalmn.gov.
CRYSTAL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities companies are quickly shedding office space

Be the Match opened a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters next to Target Field seven years ago — a seven-story building with 240,000 square feet, enough room for 900 employees.Now the bone marrow transplant matching nonprofit is trying to sublease the top two floors of the building in hopes of shedding about 30% of its office space.Why it matters: Companies across the Twin Cities are making similar decisions as they adopt hybrid work models, driving vacancy rates to levels not seen in decades, or ever.Office towers pay huge property tax bills, and rising vacancies diminish their value, which places more of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Complaints about "toxic" city office culture sparks review

The city of Minneapolis plans to hire an outside expert to "look into" complaints about "a toxic, anti-Black" culture and the return-to-office expectations within the city coordinator's office, according to the city attorney. Driving the news: A group of current and former city staffers released a letter late Tuesday raising concerns about a "lack of commitment to listening to staff, to being transparent with staff, or to addressing systemic anti-Black racism." What they're saying: The 21-page document, signed by more than a dozen people, includes personal stories from several Black staffers and email correspondence about workplace concerns. What they want:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove to Consider New Apartments on City’s Western Edge

Demand for Twin Cities apartments has increased due to rising mortgage rates. In Maple Grove, the city council will review a proposal for new apartment buildings near the western edge of the city. St. Louis-based JPL Development is proposing 248 units with two 5-story “modern-looking” buildings. According to planning documents...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Homeowners With Storm Damage And Debris Struggle To Find Help

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Homeowners cleaning up storm damage in their yards across the Twin Cities are having a hard time finding professional help. “My dad started calling people legit right when he saw his car,” said Richard Hammonds. His dad’s car was parked in the driveway Wednesday night when the storm knocked over a huge tree in the yard. It landed right across the car’s roof. As if the headache of seeing the destruction wasn’t enough, Hammonds’ family has to endure the painful sight for an undetermined time. “I think they were saying some time like in a couple days, maybe like a...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s North Metro Range Expansion on Track

Relief will soon be on the way for law enforcement agencies in the northwest metro that are looking to provide officers with additional training. Visible construction progress can now be seen on an expansion of the North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility in Maple Grove. The project, which started last fall, will expand the building from 22,000 square feet to 58,000 square feet.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
ccxmedia.org

Day-care Owners Hope for Surplus Money to Offset COVID Costs

The state’s projected surplus of nearly $9.3 billion has the attention of almost everyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes local child-care providers who are calling on state lawmakers to use a portion of the surplus for child care relief. “It is still a struggle. We still have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Metro realtors elect first Black president

For nearly 30 years, Denise Mazone has dedicated her life and career to helping Minnesota residents realize the value of homeownership. A Minneapolis native, Mazone’s passion is finding avenues to bring more diversity into the local and national real estate narrative. Recently named president of Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Expanded Use Approved for Cooper High School Stadium

The city of New Hope will allow expanded use of the outdoor athletic stadium at Cooper High School. Back in 2019, the city council approved a request to allow the stadium to be used beyond school events on a trial basis. After that trial period, no major issues were reported so the council approved a permit for expanded use of the stadium. The council also eliminated the restriction that required 50 percent of stadium users to reside in the district.
NEW HOPE, MN
fox9.com

Gov. Walz pushes for using surplus to supplement childcare services

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With two weeks left in the legislative session, top Democrats joined childcare providers in the Capitol rotunda Monday to push for affordable childcare. Governor Tim Walz addressed the crowd of mostly children, who were at the Capitol for a Child Care Day of Action....
SAINT PAUL, MN

