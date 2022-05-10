ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Norma Moye honored with State Senate certificate of achievement

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye at her desk.

Executive director honored for her 30 years of leadership

– California State Senator John Laird presented Norma Moye with a Certificate of Recognition for her 30th Anniversary as Executive Director of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. Laird stopped by the Main Street information booth during the Olive and Lavender Festival to give Moye the award on Saturday.

Just as she did at the recent dedication of the archway for Norma’s Alley, Moye said, “I’m speechless.” Then, she thanked all of the volunteers who make Main Street effective.

For 30 years, Main Street has created events in the Downtown City Park to entertain locals and visitors alike. Among her most famous events, are the Vine Street Victorian Christmas and the Christmas Light Parade. Although they are creative and fun, the events require hours of planning and volunteer hours from locals like Scott Reneau, Dale Gustine, Lou Esposito, Jan Hopp, Karli Twisselman, and many others.

Norma Moye grew up in Paso Robles in the ’40s and ’50s. Her father owned a restaurant on 13th Street. “My mom cooked, and my dad ran the bar. It was a lot of work.” Moye attended Paso Robles High School. Her Bearcat Cheerleader uniform is on display at the Paso Robles Historical Museum in the Carnegie Building. Her high school class recently held its 70th Anniversary during Pioneer Day in Paso Robles.

Although she’s now been running Main Street for 30 years, Norma says she still has a lot of plans. “We have some big plans for the future of downtown Paso Robles!” she said.

The certificate reads, “In recognition of your Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Directorship 30th Anniversary. For 30 years serving the Paso Robles Main Street Association as its executive director leading the charge in beautifying, revitalizing, and restoring the downtown to make it the heart of the community. This has included annual festivals, installation of benches and bicycle racks, art wine barrels, and much more earning it many awards such as the Great American Main Street Award and California Main Street District of the Year. Your impressive leadership is experienced to this day and many thanks belong to you. Congratulations and best wishes for your continued success.”

Paso Robles Daily News

Nonprofit founding executive director receives national recognition

Jeanette Duncan honored by NeighborWorks America for lifetime contributions to housing, community development. – People’s Self-Help Housing‘s Founding Executive Director Jeanette Duncan has been selected as one of the inaugural recipients of the Founder’s Award from congressionally-chartered housing organization NeighborWorks America. The NeighborWorks Founders Award was established...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
