ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many stores across the nation are now limiting how much baby formula each customer can buy because of the baby formula shortage. The national shortage comes after Abbott Nutrition, a major manufacturer of baby formula, recalled some of its products back in February. This was because of at least four babies being hospitalized with bacterial infections and two babies even dying after consuming the products.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO