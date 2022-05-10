Bird flu killing wild birds, including bald eagles in Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Amber Post has been hired as the chief development officer (CDO) at the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. As CDO, Post will launch and lead all philanthropic efforts by the Education Foundation, working closely with President and CEO Jennifer Vigne and the board of directors. In her role, Post will oversee all development operations and build a strong portfolio of major gift prospects and donors. A key member of the organization’s senior leadership team, she will manage the development team, designing, planning, and implementing philanthropic strategies that will ensure the long-term viability and growth of programs that support the Education Foundation’s vision to unite the community to prepare each and every student for life.

