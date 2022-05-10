ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Bird flu killing wild birds, including bald eagles in Florida

By Annette Gutierrez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Bald eagles in Florida are dying and a bird flu is to blame. The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza is spreading fast among many raptors and...

