Bird flu killing wild birds, including bald eagles in Florida

VENICE (SNN TV) - The first-ever Teen Leadership Venice class has graduated. The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces the graduation of the inaugural class. This community immersion program is made up of sophomore and junior high school students who met once a month to tour local establishments, and to meet with community leaders. The purpose of the program is to introduce students to the community where they live and provide a look at the opportunities that may not be familiar to them otherwise. Some of the realms the students experienced were: Venice History, Arts and Culture, Health and Human Services, Government and Law Enforcement, Economic Development, and Community Awareness.
Comments / 0