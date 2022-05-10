ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man sentenced to prison for rape, child exploitation

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkp9b_0fZXGBnh00

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to prison Monday for rape and child exploitation in Asheville.

According to the Buncombe County District Attorney, Michael Jerome Stewart pleaded guilty Monday to statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, solicitation of a child by computer and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In March 2019, the victim and her mother reported a sexual assault to the Asheville Police Department.

Officials: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody

The police department found evidence including text messages that corroborated the victim’s report.

The victim became pregnant as a result of the assault. The pregnancy was subsequently terminated, according to the district attorney. A paternity test determined that Stewart was the biological father of the fetus.

Stewart was charged with statutory rape of a child, solicitation of a child by computer, and third-degree exploitation of a minor and was taken into custody on May 28, 2020.

Stewart was sentenced to serve an active term of 14-17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

South Carolina man accused of soliciting a minor

Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor. Deputies said around 2:15 p.m., 36-year-old Justin Turner Cheek was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center from the Warrants Bureau on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the sheriff’s […]
SENECA, SC
WRBL News 3

Convicted Colbert County ax murderer denied parole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man convicted of murdering a man with an ax in Colbert County has been denied parole, according to online documents. More News from WRBL Gary Jackson Pounders has been serving a life sentence since his conviction in 2007 for the murder of 68-year-old Bryce McCullough. At a parole board hearing […]
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Multiple people in Phenix City charged in federal drug case

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people from Phenix City have been arrested and charged in a federal drug case. The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama made the announcement on May 12, 2022. According to a news release, Andre Tremayne Franklin, 29, Khourtney Jakeith Brown, 33, Xavier Toombs, 33, Ryan Brown, 32, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jerome
WRBL News 3

Board to consider clemency for Georgia man convicted of murdering 8-year-old girl, raping 10-year-old in 1976

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)—The Georgia Parole Board of Pardons and Paroles announced their plans to consider clemency for a Georgia man who was previously convicted of murdering an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend. Virgil Presnell, Jr., 68, was convicted by a jury of four crimes committed in 1976 against two girls. Presnell was convicted […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

LaGrange brothers arrested on several charges including possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit searched suspect Sylvester Gates’ residence at 803 East Depot St., in LaGrange, Georgia, originating from a 5-week long drug investigation. After arriving at Gates’s home, investigators found Sylvester Gates, 58, and his brother Theron Truitt, 47, both residents of LaGrange, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Statutory Rape#Prison#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia clinic owner sentenced to federal prison for laundering money for the ‘pill mill’ doctor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A former clinic owner and CEO was sentenced to federal prison after confessing to laundering money for an infamous ‘pill mill’ doctor who illegally distributed substantial amounts of drugs. Jamesetta Whipple-Duncan, 59, of Savannah, Georgia, received a 60-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of money laundering, announced U.S. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. More News from WRBL Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy