Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding due to excessive runoff from snowmelt and rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Koochiching adjacent to Rainy River. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Friday May 20. * IMPACTS...The Rainy River level is extremely high. Strong rises on area tributaries may cause flooding of areas near the mouth of the Black River, Little Fork and Big Fork rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1118 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms and April snowmelt is causing a prolonged period of high water. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. The Rainy River at Manitou Rapids is expected to reach 19 feet in the coming days which is similar to the peak of April 27th 2022. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas near the mouth of the Little Fork, Big Fork and Black Rivers including Pelland and Loman. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin

