Netflix might've been the company to bring us into the streaming-dominant landscape we all currently live in, but it's not exactly thriving at the moment. On the heels of yet another price hike — one that pushed its top plan above the $20 per month mark — and a subsequent decline in subscribers, the service has been racing to find ways to boost its market share in the ongoing streaming wars. Some serious changes are coming to the platform, and they might arrive sooner than you'd expect.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO