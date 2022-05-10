ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks employees file 22 unionization petitions in California

By Jacque Porter
 2 days ago

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Employees at Starbucks locations across California have filed 22 petitions since January to unionize their places of employment.

The first vote count for a unionization election for a Starbucks in the state is set for Wednesday, May 11. The results will determine if workers at two Starbucks locations in Santa Cruz will join the Workers United union.

Over 250 petitions to organize Starbucks workers have been filed in the United States since employees at two Starbucks locations in New York won the right to form a union in December 2021.

Official National Labor Relations Board documents from several unionization efforts show that full-time and part-time baristas, shift supervisors, and assistant store managers at relevant locations are eligible to vote and join the union. Store managers, office clericals, guards and supervisors are excluded from the process, according to NLRB documents.

Employees at a number of storefronts in both Southern and Northern California are currently seeking to join a union.

California Starbucks workers have filed petitions to unionize at locations in Chatsworth, Long Beach, Lakewood, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Mill Valley, Los Alamitos, Capitola, Covina, La Quinta, Goleta, Fresno, El Dorado Hills, and Brawley.

Although 22 petitions have been filed, it does not necessarily mean that 22 locations are involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

