A 27-year-old man who firebombed a Riverside resident’s vehicle, allegedly with the aid of two women, is slated for sentencing Thursday at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Carlos Octavio Orta of Corona pleaded guilty last month to arson, possession of an incendiary device and conspiracy. The proposed term of incarceration under the plea bargain in Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gail O’Rane’s courtroom was not disclosed.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO