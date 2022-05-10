ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau-area drug trafficking suspect ordered to stand trial

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Lawrence E. Lavergne

A 40-year-old Schofield man suspected in a major drug trafficking operation was ordered to stand trial on multiple drug charges this week, court records show.

Lawrence E. Lavergne was arrested in February after allegedly fleeing from SWAT team members by jumping out of a second-story window, police said.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks, in a news release, said the Central Wisconsin Task Force on Feb. 20 followed up on information developed by a deputy that led investigators to believe Lavergne possessed a large amount of methamphetamine and was staying in a room at a Rothschild hotel. Lavergne, who is known by the nickname “Gizmo,” was inside the hotel when investigators arrived with a search warrant.

Police say Lavergne suffered minor injuries before being taken into custody.

Investigators searched Lavergne’s room and found 267 grams of methamphetamine, $7,362 in cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia, Parks said.

Lavergne faces charges filed Feb. 24 of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and four additional related charges. He was bound over for arraignment and trial on Monday.

A pretrial conference is set for June 4.

Weston man who blamed OWI crash on dog gets 2 years

A 58-year-old Wausau-area man will spend two years in prison after being convicted Thursday of his sixth drunken driving charge. Police say Lewis Rosa Jr. crashed his vehicle into a ditch while driving home from a tavern. According to court documents, Rosa told police his dog, named Dean Martin, jumped into the passenger compartment, which caused him to miss a turn and drive into the ditch near the intersection of Kramer Lane and Ross Avenue in Weston. Rosa, of Weston, was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. on June 24 walking away from his Grand Prix with a 24-pack of beer in his hand, police said.
WESTON, WI
Wausau man arrested on 5th OWI charge hours after 4th OWI arrest

A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
