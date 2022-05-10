ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toney, AL

Man charged with shooting in Toney turned himself in

By Maggie Matteson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MQCH_0fZXF95H00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man charged in a shooting that took place on Saturday, but fled the scene, has turned himself on Tuesday,

Robert Deangelo Shepherd, Jr turned himself into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening.

Emergency status conference held for Casey White

Officials say that he has been arrested and is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of first degree assault.

He is currently in custody and his bond is set at $150,000.

This is a developing story.

