Are YOU Britain's biggest-EVER lottery winner? Single UK ticket scoops £184 MILLION in tonight's record EuroMillions draw making its owner richer than Tom Jones

One lucky UK ticket-holder has won tonight's £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10. The wait now begins for the winner to come forward a claim their winnings.

Overnight, the single ticket holder has become one of the nation's 1,000 richest people, worth more than stars like Robbie Williams, Sir Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran.

It is the biggest jackpot win since the EuroMillions was set up almost 20 years ago in 2004.

The win instantly makes the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London's affluent Hyde Park.

The winner is also catapulted to the top of the National Lottery's rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous UK record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

'What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184 million EuroMillions jackpot - they have become the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner!' Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery said following the news.

'Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner.'

The winner now has 180 days to claim their reward. Once their winning ticket has been validated, the money will be paid out to them. They can decide for themselves whether they want to go public, or remain anonymous.

Tuesday night's win stopped the jackpot from rolling over to the EuroMillions limit of €230 million, which would have likely been offered on Friday.

The jackpot limit was increased in October last year after someone won record €220 million prize - the highest ever won in the EuroMillions lottery.

The winner was a young woman living in Tahiti, in the Pacific Islands. EuroMillions tickets are sold there on account of it being part of French Polynesia.

Seven of the ten biggest UK winners have remained anonymous but some winners have invested in football clubs, bought sprawling estates and given millions to charity. Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire won £161.6million in July 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

Their jackpot is now the third biggest ever won in the UK. Mr Weir invested £2.5million in his beloved Partick Thistle football club – acquiring a 55 per cent shareholding.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. They divorced in 2019.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford won £148.6million in August 2012 and bought a Grade II-listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with a cinema and billiards room. But it was sold in 2021 after the pair divorced.

The UK's top 10 lottery winners

The UK's biggest-ever lottery winner has been crowned on Tuesday, with a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot.

It means 15 players have won a jackpot of more than £100 million in the history of the National Lottery.

Previous record lottery wins:

Anonymous, £170,221,000

The second biggest winner of the National Lottery to date scooped £170 million in October 2019, after matching all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw.

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire, bagged their historic winnings in July 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

Colin used £2.5 million of his fortune to invest in his beloved Partick Thistle football club, which led to one of the stands at the stadium to be named after him.

He later acquired 55% shareholding in the club, which was to be passed into the hands of the local community upon his death. He died in December 2019, aged 71.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. They divorced in the same year as Colin's death.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian and Gillian won 190 million euro in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012, which came to just over £148 million. The couple bought a Grade-II listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room but it was sold in 2021, some years after the pair divorced, as reported by The Mirror.

Anonymous, £123,458,008

The fourth biggest National Lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot in June 2019, and decided not to go public with their success.

Anonymous, £122,550,350

After nine rollovers, one lucky anonymous ticket-holder bagged more than £122 million in April 2021.

Anonymous, £121,328,187

Another of the UK's top 10 lottery winners found their fortune through a Superdraw jackpot rollover, this time in April 2018.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, £114,969,775

Former social worker and teacher Frances set up two charitable foundations after she and her husband won almost £115 million on New Year's Day 2019. She estimates that she has already given away £60 million to charitable causes, as well as friends and family.

She considers helping others to be an addiction. 'It gives you a buzz and it's addictive. I'm addicted to it now,' she said.

Anonymous, £113,019,926

Although they have dropped several places since their win, this ticket-holder jumped to the top of the National Lottery rich list when they won their fortune in October 2010.

Anonymous, £111,540,000

The only winning ticket for this Superdraw jackpot in June 2021 was sold in the UK.