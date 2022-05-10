ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona boss Xavi insists defender Ronald Araujo is 'going to be fine' as he stays overnight in hospital after sickening clash of heads with team-mate Gavi saw him worryingly collapse several seconds later

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Barcelona boss Xavi has said defender Ronaldo Araujo is going to be fine after he was taken to hospital by ambulance following a nasty clash of heads with Gavi.

The Catalan giants were leading 3-1 in their LaLiga game with Celta Vigo when the club's Uruguayan centre back suffered a sickening clash of heads with his team-mate in the 62nd minute.

Araujo initially stayed on his feet, tracking back to defend before he suddenly dropped to the floor in a worrying incident for the player.

The game was suspended and an ambulance was then required on the Nou Camp pitch to take the 23-year-old to a nearby hospital.

Barcelona confirmed that he had suffered a concussion and was taken to hospital to carry out additional tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eetRR_0fZXEOLY00
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo suddenly collapsed following a clash of heads on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZOog_0fZXEOLY00
Araujo (pictured) went up for a header with his own team-mate Gavi in the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXsg2_0fZXEOLY00
The 23-year-old's team-mates check on him as the club's medical team rush to his aid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQYuK_0fZXEOLY00
Araujo is put onto a stretcher and placed into an ambulance where he is then taken to hospital

Xavi then confirmed the same after the game, saying: 'We can rest easy.

'The doctors have told us he is conscious and that he will be spending the rest of the night in the hospital, although we were scared at first.

'He's fine. He has a concussion and he will stay in overnight but he is going to be fine.'

Barcelona went on to win the game 3-1, putting Xavi Hernandez's side on course to secure a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia with a second-placed finish in LaLiga.

With two games left and Real Madrid already crowned champions, Barcelona are second on 72 points.

They are seven points clear of third-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand and will host relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCe3x_0fZXEOLY00
An ambulance arrives on the Nou Camp pitch shortly after Araujo's sickening clash of heads
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284qkV_0fZXEOLY00
Araujo's Barcelona team-mates worryingly watch as the defender is put in an ambulance

Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a first-touch strike following a brilliant individual effort by Ousmane Dembele in the right wing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended Barca's lead 10 minutes later with a close-range strike from a rebound and scored again four minutes after the break, following another fine play by Dembele.

Iago Aspas scored Celta's consolation goal one minute later, after Marc-Andre ter Stegen mishandled a pass inside his own box and gifted the ball to his rival, who had an empty net at his disposal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel insists 'now is the time to take calculated risks' as Mateo Kovacic hopes to play through the pain barrier in the FA Cup final while Chelsea will also try and get N'Golo Kante involved for Liverpool clash

Mateo Kovacic will try to force himself into enough fitness to play the FA Cup final. Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Kovacic will attempt to play through the pain in Saturday's Wembley clash with Liverpool. The Croatia midfielder hobbled out of Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League win at Leeds after copping a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard expects Philippe Coutinho to 'go up another level' next season after the Brazilian playmaker completed a permanent £17m move to Aston Villa from Barcelona

Boss Steven Gerrard backed Philippe Coutinho to get even better after the playmaker joined Aston Villa permanently. The forward has penned a four-year deal at Villa Park following a £17million switch from Barcelona. He joined on loan in January and has four goals in 16 appearances, with Gerrard expecting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

One of football's most heated rivalries: Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest meet in the Championship play-offs in a fixture that's still haunted by the bitterness of the miners' strike four decades ago - even though Brian Clough supported the strikers!

The atmosphere at Bramall Lane will be supercharged when Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest run out to do battle in the first leg of their Championship semi-final play-off this weekend. Not only are the Premier League ambitions of two historic clubs and a promotion dividend of more than £100million on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield LIVE: Sonny Bradley equalises after Danel Sinani fires visitors into an early lead on the counter-attack in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town host Huddersfield to kick off the Championship play-off first leg matches on Friday. Nathan Jones's side secured sixth place in the second tier on the final day of the regular season despite having one of the smallest budgets in the division. Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield are the form team...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Iago Aspas
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Premier League title chasers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden are joined by Declan Rice and Mason Mount plus two Arsenal and two Crystal Palace starlets on shortlist for Young Player of the Season

A number of England stars have been shortlisted for the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award. Manchester City's Phil Foden, West Ham's Declan Rice, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are among established Three Lions internationals on the eight-man shortlist. They are joined by Crystal Palace pair...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy